Last Updated : Jul 03, 2018 10:14 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Date is out! Suzuki Burgman Street to be launched on July 19

The scooter was first unveiled at the Auto Expo 2018 in February

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Japanese automobile company Suzuki is all set to launch a new street scooter in the Indian market — Suzuki Burgman Street. The new scooter will be launched on July 19 and was first unveiled at the Auto Expo 2018 in February.

For the world market, Suzuki retails the Burgman scooter with displacement ranging from 125cc to 600cc. However, the Burgman Street designed for the Indian market is quite similar to the newly introduced Suzuki Intruder. The Suzuki Burgman Street’s design and concept is inspired by the European two-wheeler model and has a maxi-scooter design with a sporty look.

A dynamic designed front apron with an integrated LED headlight is featured on the Suzuki Burgman Street, which looks quite unique. The scooter comes equipped with a wide and comfortable seat with a slightly stepped-up design.

The scooter has a stylish LED tail lamp while the body comes with numerous cuts and creases, giving it an aggressive bearing. As reported by Drive Spark, apart from the sporty design, the scooter also gets a host of premium features.

The features list includes a fully digital instrument cluster, multi-function key slot, spacious under seat storage, mobile charging point, stubby exhaust muffler and an outstretched foot position.

The engine is a 124.3cc air-cooled, single-cylinder engine producing 8.5bhp and 10.2Nm of torque.
First Published on Jul 3, 2018 10:14 pm

