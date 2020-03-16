Coronavirus pandemic | No passengers from EU, Turkey, UK into India from March 18

The Indian government on March 16, sought to further restrict movement across borders to limit the spread of coronavirus and has prohibited passengers of European Union, Turkey and the UK from travelling to India from March 18.

"No airline shall board a passenger from these nations to India with effect from 1200 GMT on 18th March 2020. The airline shall enforce this at the port of initial departure," Ministry of Health announced on Twitter.

The Ministry also expanded compulsory quarantine for a minimum period of 14 days for passengers coming from/transiting through UAW< Qatar, Oman and Kuwait.

"This will come into effect from 1200 GMT on 18th March 2020 at the port of the first departure," it said.

The Ministry has said that these instructions are temporary and will be in force till March 31, and subsequently will be reviewed.

The country is keeping its doors closed to limit the virus that has claimed more than 6,000 lives around the world. In India, two have died and 114 cases have been confirmed.

The latest restriction is in continuation to several advisories from the Government. On March 11, it suspended all tourist visas in a sweeping attempt to prevent the spread of coronavirus as cases across India continued to rise.

"All existing visas, except diplomatic, official, U.N./international organizations, employment, project visas, stand suspended till 15th April 2020," the health ministry had said in a tweet.