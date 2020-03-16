App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessCompanies
Last Updated : Mar 16, 2020 09:08 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Coronavirus pandemic | No passengers from EU, Turkey, UK into India from March 18

No airline shall board a passenger from these nations to India with effect from 1200 GMT on 18th March 2020, said Ministry of Health

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

The Indian government on March 16, sought to further restrict movement across borders to limit the spread of coronavirus and has prohibited passengers of European Union, Turkey and the UK from travelling to India from March 18.

"No airline shall board a passenger from these nations to India with effect from 1200 GMT on 18th March 2020. The airline shall enforce this at the port of initial departure," Ministry of Health announced on Twitter. 

Close

The Ministry also expanded compulsory quarantine for a minimum period of 14 days for passengers coming from/transiting through UAW< Qatar, Oman and Kuwait. 

related news

"This will come into effect from 1200 GMT on 18th March 2020 at the port of the first departure," it said.

The Ministry has said that these instructions are temporary and will be in force till March 31, and subsequently will be reviewed.

The country is keeping its doors closed to limit the virus that has claimed more than 6,000 lives around the world. In India, two have died and 114 cases have been confirmed.

The latest restriction is in continuation to several advisories from the Government. On March 11, it suspended all tourist visas in a sweeping attempt to prevent the spread of coronavirus as cases across India continued to rise.

"All existing visas, except diplomatic, official, U.N./international organizations, employment, project visas, stand suspended till 15th April 2020," the health ministry had said in a tweet.

 

Time to show-off your poker skills and win Rs.25 lakhs with no investment. Register Now!

First Published on Mar 16, 2020 07:27 pm

tags #Business #China coronavirus #Companies

most popular

Countries with most nuclear warheads: US is not No 1; with 135 weapons India at 7th spot

Countries with most nuclear warheads: US is not No 1; with 135 weapons India at 7th spot

World's most expensive homes: Jeff Bezos' new LA mansion joins top-10 list

World's most expensive homes: Jeff Bezos' new LA mansion joins top-10 list

Countries where citizens pay the least income tax: Believe it or not, 4 nations charge 0%

Countries where citizens pay the least income tax: Believe it or not, 4 nations charge 0%

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.