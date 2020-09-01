172@29@17@243!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|business|companies|business-insight-adani-group-to-acquire-74-stake-in-mial-set-to-become-second-largest-airport-operator-5784291.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false
Last Updated : Sep 01, 2020 05:19 PM IST

Business Insight | Adani Group to acquire 74% stake in MIAL, set to become second-largest airport operator

With this deal, AAHL will become the second-largest airport operator in India.

Moneycontrol News

Adani Airport Holdings (AAHL), the Adani Group’s holding company for its airport business, is acquiring a controlling stake in Mumbai International Airport (MIAL). It will absorb current owner GVK Airport Developers Limited’s debt, and also acquire Bidvest and Airports Company of South Africa’s stakes in MIAL for the controlling interest.

With this, AAHL will become the second-largest airport operator in India, in terms of traffic handled. Currently, GMR Group is the biggest. So what is it that has attracted the Adani Group to the airport business? Find out in this edition of Business Insight.
