Last Updated : Sep 15, 2020 09:10 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Big Story | Will the non-regulation of OTT players put telcos at a disadvantage?

In this edition of Big Story, we find out the impact of TRAI's decision on OTT platforms and for telcos.

Moneycontrol News

Besides the threat of potential restrictions on platforms such as Facebook, WhatsApp and Google, the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) has rejected the need for any regulatory intervention relating to the privacy and security of OTT services. The matter can be looked into afresh when more clarity emerges in international jurisdictions particularly the study undertaken by the ITU (International Telecommunication Union), TRAI said.

This comes as a disappointment to India's telecoms firms which have for long lobbied for the regulation of apps that offer free voice and text services over the internet, arguing that such services erode their revenues. So, will telecom service providers continue to be at a disadvantageous position? Let's find out in this edition of Big Story.
First Published on Sep 15, 2020 08:19 pm

tags #Business #OTT platforms #TRAI #video

