English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Live Today |Option Omega 3.0 Retail Option Virtual Online Conference at 8pm
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessCompanies

    Axis Mutual Fund case: I-T dept raids premises of Viresh Joshi, other brokers

    Viresh Joshi has filed a lawsuit accusing the asset management company of unfairly terminating his employment in connection with a suspected front-running case.

    Moneycontrol News
    July 31, 2022 / 11:23 AM IST

    The Income Tax department on July 30 conducted searches on premises linked to Viresh Joshi, the former chief trader, and fund manager of Axis mutual fund, middlemen, and several brokers on allegations of suspected tax evasion, CNBC-TV18 reported.

    The searches continued on July 31 as well.

    Viresh Joshi has filed a lawsuit accusing the asset management company of unfairly terminating his employment in connection with a suspected front-running case.

    Axis Asset Management Co. Ltd. (Axis AMC), India’s seventh largest mutual fund house with assets worth Rs 2.43 trillion, sacked Joshi on May 18 in the case in which Joshi and his former colleague and assistant fund manager Deepak Agarwal are under investigation.

    The fund house also sacked Agarwal on May 20. Axis AMC had first suspended Joshi on May 3 before letting him go.

    Close
    (This is a developing story, please check back for more details)
    Moneycontrol News
    Tags: #Axis Mutual Fund #Viresh Joshi
    first published: Jul 31, 2022 11:23 am
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.