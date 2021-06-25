business Aswath Damodaran, 'Dean of Valuation' , take on markets, cryptos, IPO on Moneycontrol's Masterclass EP10 They call him the Dean of Valuation! And he's our guest on the 10th episode of Moneycontrol Masterclass. Watch Valuation Guru Aswath Damodaran decode US markets, Indian markets, unicorn valuations, internet memes, cryptocurrencies and value investing in this edition of Moneycontrol Masterclass. Don't miss the Valuation Guru's incisive commentary on all things markets and stocks in this conversation with Moneycontrol's Chandra R Srikanth.