Around 3.81 lakh people vaccinated, govt says no cases of serious AEFI linked to vaccine found till date

The Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW) said it has so far vaccinated a total of 3.81 lakh healthcare workers across the country.

On Monday, the third day of the vaccine rollout, about 1.48 lakh people were vaccinated across 7,704 sessions in 25 states until 5 pm.

The MoHFW bulletin said there were no cases of severe adverse event following immunization (AEFI) attributable to vaccination found till date.

So far, around 580 cases of AEFI have been reported, of which there were seven cases of hospitalisation.

There were three hospitalisations in Delhi where two were discharged and one was under observation at Max Hospital, Patparganj. One case of AEFI in Uttarakhand is stable and under observation at AIIMS, Rishikesh. The case in Chhattisgarh is under observation at Government Medical College, Rajnandgaon. Of the two cases in Karnataka, one is fine and under observation at District Hospital, Chitradurga and the second case is under observation at General Hospital, Challakere, Chitradurga.

COVID-19 Vaccine Frequently Asked Questions View more How does a vaccine work? A vaccine works by mimicking a natural infection. A vaccine not only induces immune response to protect people from any future COVID-19 infection, but also helps quickly build herd immunity to put an end to the pandemic. Herd immunity occurs when a sufficient percentage of a population becomes immune to a disease, making the spread of disease from person to person unlikely. The good news is that SARS-CoV-2 virus has been fairly stable, which increases the viability of a vaccine. How many types of vaccines are there? There are broadly four types of vaccine — one, a vaccine based on the whole virus (this could be either inactivated, or an attenuated [weakened] virus vaccine); two, a non-replicating viral vector vaccine that uses a benign virus as vector that carries the antigen of SARS-CoV; three, nucleic-acid vaccines that have genetic material like DNA and RNA of antigens like spike protein given to a person, helping human cells decode genetic material and produce the vaccine; and four, protein subunit vaccine wherein the recombinant proteins of SARS-COV-2 along with an adjuvant (booster) is given as a vaccine. What does it take to develop a vaccine of this kind? Vaccine development is a long, complex process. Unlike drugs that are given to people with a diseased, vaccines are given to healthy people and also vulnerable sections such as children, pregnant women and the elderly. So rigorous tests are compulsory. History says that the fastest time it took to develop a vaccine is five years, but it usually takes double or sometimes triple that time. View more Show

The government said the two deaths were reported in Moradabad, UP and Bellary, Karnataka. In UP, a 52 year-old man, who was vaccinated on January 16, died on January 17. However, the death wasn't related to vaccination, the official bulletin said.

"Post mortem by a board of three doctors revealed death due to cardiopulmonary disease (pockets of pus in lungs, enlarged heart) – not related to vaccination," the government bulletin said.

The 43 year-old person who died in Bellary, Karnataka got the vaccine on January 16 and died on January 18. He died due to anterior wall infarction with Cardiopulmonary failure. The post mortem is planned for January 18 at Vijayanagar Institute of Medical Sciences, at Bellary.

The government on January 16 launched the vaccine rollout. Serum Institute of India's COVID-19 vaccine Covishield and Bharat Biotech's Covaxin were deployed for vaccination.

In the initial phase, it will inoculate about one crore healthcare workers. This will be followed by two crore frontline workers, police, armed forces, municipal workers, revenue staff and others. In the third phase, 27 crore people above 50 years of age and those with co-morbidities like diabetes, hypertension, and organ transplant patients will get the vaccine.