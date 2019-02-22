31 Saridon pain relief tablets sold every second, says Nandini Piramal

Piramal Enterprises' (PEL) largest selling painkiller, Saridon has sales of nearly Rs 100 crore, Nandini Piramal, its Executive Director, told Moneycontrol.

“We sell 31 tablets of Saridon every second and it is growing at sales of Rs 100 crore,” said Piramal.

The Supreme Court has exempted the pain relief tablet brand from the list of banned fixed-dose combinations (FDCs).

In an exchange filing, the company said the apex court ruled in favour of Saridon, which is a heritage brand of its healthcare product portfolio.

Commenting on the court order, Piramal said, "We are pleased with the Supreme Court ruling as it is an affirmation to our commitment to provide effective and safe healthcare solutions that address unique needs of Indian consumers. We were confident that the law would prevail in our favour."

"In September 2018, PEL had been awarded a stay order from the Supreme Court on the ban, which allowed it to continue manufacturing, distribution and sale of the FDC," it said.

Last year in September, the government had banned 328 FDCs, which were termed 'irrational' on the basis of safety issues and lack of therapeutic justification.

Piramal said they will expand their healthcare product portfolio and aim to be among the top three over-the-counter (OTC) product companies in India by 2020.

Saridon is available across a distribution network of nine lakh outlets in India.