App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessCompanies
Last Updated : Feb 22, 2019 08:27 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

31 Saridon pain relief tablets sold every second, says Nandini Piramal

Piramal said they will expand their healthcare product portfolio and aim to be among the top three over-the-counter (OTC) product companies in India by 2020

Himadri Buch @himadribuch
Whatsapp

Piramal Enterprises' (PEL) largest selling painkiller, Saridon has sales of nearly Rs 100 crore, Nandini Piramal, its Executive Director, told Moneycontrol.

“We sell 31 tablets of Saridon every second and it is growing at sales of Rs 100 crore,” said Piramal.

The Supreme Court has exempted the pain relief tablet brand from the list of banned fixed-dose combinations (FDCs).

In an exchange filing, the company said the apex court ruled in favour of Saridon, which is a heritage brand of its healthcare product portfolio.

Commenting on the court order, Piramal said, "We are pleased with the Supreme Court ruling as it is an affirmation to our commitment to provide effective and safe healthcare solutions that address unique needs of Indian consumers. We were confident that the law would prevail in our favour."

"In September 2018, PEL had been awarded a stay order from the Supreme Court on the ban, which allowed it to continue manufacturing, distribution and sale of the FDC," it said.

Last year in September, the government had banned 328 FDCs, which were termed 'irrational' on the basis of safety issues and lack of therapeutic justification.

Piramal said they will expand their healthcare product portfolio and aim to be among the top three over-the-counter (OTC) product companies in India by 2020.

Saridon is available across a distribution network of nine lakh outlets in India.
First Published on Feb 22, 2019 08:27 am

tags #Business #Companies #Piramal Enterprises #Saridon

most popular

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.