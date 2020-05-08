3-Point Analysis | What does Jio bring to the table for its marquee investors?

Jio Platforms on May 8 announced another high-profile deal as Vista Equity Partners joined Facebook and Silver Lake as an investor.

Jio Platforms has now raised Rs 60,596.37 crore from leading technology investors in less than three weeks.

Moneycontrol's Sakshi Batra does a 3-Point Analysis on the three high-profile deals of Jio Platforms.

(Disclaimer: Reliance Industries Ltd is the sole beneficiary of Independent Media Trust, which controls Network18 Media & Investments Ltd)

