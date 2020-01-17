3-Point Analysis | Delta Corp Q3 FY20 Review

Delta Corp, the only listed player in the casino (live, electronic and online) gaming industry in India, stood up to a tough quarter. The company posted a flat top line growth.
Segment-wise, casino revenue was down 3.4 percent whereas online gaming grew 9 percent.
Moneycontrol's Sakshi Batra does a 3-point analysis of the Q3 earnings and the outlook going forward.
Watch the video for more.Get access to India's fastest growing financial subscriptions service Moneycontrol Pro for as little as Rs 599 for first year. Use the code "GETPRO". Moneycontrol Pro offers you all the information you need for wealth creation including actionable investment ideas, independent research and insights & analysis For more information, check out the Moneycontrol website or mobile app.
First Published on Jan 17, 2020 05:26 pm