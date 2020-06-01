3 Point Analysis | Auto, capital goods to gain from shift of supply chains from China

Several sectors like chemicals, agrochemicals, pharmaceuticals and consumer durables are likely to gain from the shift of the global supply chain from China.

The shift is expected to lead to a wave of efforts across sectors aiming at backward integration and import substitution. Global majors may be incentivised to invest in India. Domestic companies may also start incremental investment in developed markets to cater to their own localisation norms.

In this edition of 3 Point Analysis, Moneycontrol's Sakshi Batra does a 3 Point Analysis to evaluate the case for auto components and capital goods sectors.





