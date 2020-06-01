App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessCompanies
Last Updated : Jun 01, 2020 09:58 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

3 Point Analysis | Auto, capital goods to gain from shift of supply chains from China

The shift is expected to lead to a wave of efforts across sectors aiming at backward integration and import substitution

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Several sectors like chemicals, agrochemicals, pharmaceuticals and consumer durables are likely to gain from the shift of the global supply chain from China.

The shift is expected to lead to a wave of efforts across sectors aiming at backward integration and import substitution. Global majors may be incentivised to invest in India.  Domestic companies may also start incremental investment in developed markets to cater to their own localisation norms.

In this edition of 3 Point Analysis, Moneycontrol's Sakshi Batra does a 3 Point Analysis to evaluate the case for auto components and capital goods sectors.

Close

 

Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner
Now that payment deadlines have been relaxed due to COVID-19, the Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner will help keep your date with insurance premiums, tax-saving investments and EMIs, among others.
Download a copy

related news

First Published on Jun 1, 2020 09:28 pm

tags #auto sector #Business #capital goods sector #Companies #coronavirus #Covid-19 #Moneycontrol Research #video

Latest Updates : Coronavirus Outbreak

MakeMyTrip lays off 350 employees due to COVID-19 impact

MakeMyTrip lays off 350 employees due to COVID-19 impact

Coronavirus wrap June 1: Moody's downgrades India's ratings; UK opens primary schools

Coronavirus wrap June 1: Moody's downgrades India's ratings; UK opens primary schools

Coronavirus impact: Bollywood to resume shoots, here are the guidelines

Coronavirus impact: Bollywood to resume shoots, here are the guidelines

most popular

Modi 2.0: 10 policies that affected your savings and investments

Modi 2.0: 10 policies that affected your savings and investments

India’s Most Valuable Brands 2020: Reliance Industries' grows by 25%, ranks third among top 10 most valued brands

India’s Most Valuable Brands 2020: Reliance Industries' grows by 25%, ranks third among top 10 most valued brands

Government launches facility for instant PAN allotment via Aadhaar: Here's all you need to know

Government launches facility for instant PAN allotment via Aadhaar: Here's all you need to know

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.