you are here: HomeNewsBusinesscommodities
Last Updated : Jan 24, 2020 08:43 PM IST | Source: Reuters

Saudi Arabia says all options open at OPEC+ meeting, including further cuts

OPEC+ agreed in December to widen their supply cuts by 500,000 barrels per day (bpd) to 1.7 million bpd until the end of March.

Reuters @moneycontrolcom
OPEC
OPEC

Saudi Arabia's Minister of Energy Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman Al-Saud said all options are open at an OPEC+ meeting in early March, including further cuts in oil production, Al Arabiya television reported.

But he added that it was too early to make a call on the need for more cuts.

"I can't judge now if the market needs additional cuts because I haven't seen the balances for January and February," he said.

Close

He said that when the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries and its allies led by Russia convene for an emergency meeting in March, the grouping will study where the market is and "objectively decide" if more cuts are needed.

Prince Abdulaziz said the aim of OPEC+ was to reduce the size of the seasonal inventory build that takes place in the first half of the year.

OPEC+ is due to meet in Vienna on March 5 and 6 to set their policy. A ministerial monitoring committee for the deal will meet in Vienna on March 4.

 

First Published on Jan 24, 2020 08:43 pm

