Jharkhand govt cuts petrol price for 2-wheelers by Rs 25

Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren (File image: PTI)

Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren on December 29 announced a reduction of Rs 25 per litre petrol to motorcycles and scooter riders. The new rate will come into effect from January 26, 2022.

"The price of petrol and diesel is increasing continuously, due to which the poor and middle-class people are the most affected. Therefore the government will give a relief of Rs 25 per litre on petrol for two-wheelers from the state level, its benefit will start from January 26, 2022," Hemant Soren tweeted.



पेट्रोल-डीजल के मूल्य में लगातार इजाफा हो रहा है, इससे गरीब और मध्यम वर्ग के लोग सबसे अधिक प्रभावित हैं। इसलिए सरकार ने राज्य स्तर से दुपहिया वाहन के लिए पेट्रोल पर प्रति लीटर ₹25 की राहत देगी, इसका लाभ 26 जनवरी 2022 से मिलना शुरू होगा:- श्री @HemantSorenJMM pic.twitter.com/MsinoGS60Y

Across various cities in the country including the national capital Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, and Chennai, the fuel prices were unchanged on Wednesday. Petrol's price in New Delhi stands at Rs 95.41 per litre, while the diesel remained unchanged at Rs 86.67 per litre. Recently, Delhi government reduced the VAT on petrol from 30 to 19.4 percent from December 1 midnight, cutting the price by around Rs 8 per litre in the city.

In Mumbai, the November 4 decline had taken the price of petrol to Rs 109.98 a litre which remained unchanged on the day. Diesel price also stayed put at Rs 94.14 per litre.

In Kolkata, petrol and diesel prices remained at Rs 104.67 per litre and Rs 89.79 per litre, respectively. Chennai retailed a litre of petrol at the same price of Rs 101.40. Diesel price also remained unchanged at Rs 91.43 per litre.

Earlier on November 3, 2021, the central government had cut the duty on petrol by Rs 5 per litre and that on diesel by Rs 10 a litre. Following this, many states and union territories cut local sales tax or value-added tax (VAT) to give further relief to consumers.