    Indian lab-grown diamonds set for a bigger sparkle after import duty removal, govt push

    The domestic industry expects that the awareness created by the government about the quality of such diamonds will lead to a huge shift in consumer preference towards them in India.

    PK Krishnakumar
    February 13, 2023 / 02:07 PM IST
    Diamond

    The domestic lab-grown diamond (LGD) industry has exuded confidence that the removal of a five percent import duty on the import of lab-grown diamond seed, a thin slice of a diamond crystal, and a five-year research grant to IIT in the Union Budget 2023-24 will lead to an exponential growth of the industry.

    "The foregone duty on LGD seeds could have a multiplier effect. Its benefits could extend beyond the LGD industry to related industries and the wider economy. It may create job opportunities, stimulate demand for related products and services, and contribute to economic development,’’ said Vipul Shah, chairman of Gem and Jewellery Export Promotion Council (GJEPC).

    Made in laboratories and factories, LGDs share the same optical and chemical properties as mined natural diamonds. They are also environment friendly, cheaper and can be customised.


    India depends on the import of LGD seeds now. "At present, we are importing high-value seeds from Japan and Germany. The cut in import duty will help in reducing the cost," said Smit Patel, partner of Greenlab Diamonds. With the grant allotted to IIT for research, India hopes to develop the technology including for making LGD seeds.Rising exports
    LGD exports from India have grown rapidly in the last few years irrespective of the pandemic and geopolitical events.