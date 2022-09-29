English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Open App
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinesscommodities

    Gold gains Rs 460; Silver rallies by Rs 1,035

    In the international market, gold was trading higher at USD 1,642 per ounce while silver was up at USD 18.57 per ounce.

    PTI
    September 29, 2022 / 03:26 PM IST
    Representative image

    Representative image

    Gold rose by Rs 460 to Rs 49,960 per 10 gram in the national capital on Thursday amid a rally in prices of the precious metal in international market, according to HDFC Securities. In the previous trade, the yellow metal settled at Rs 49,500 per 10 gram.

    Silver also rallied by Rs 1,035 to Rs 56,230 per kg.

    "In the physical market of Delhi, Gold prices traded higher in the morning trade after spot COMEX Gold witnessed a rally in US trading sessions," said Dilip Parmar, Research Analyst at HDFC Securities.

    In the international market, gold was trading higher at USD 1,642 per ounce while silver was up at USD 18.57 per ounce.
    PTI
    Tags: #gold price #Silver price
    first published: Sep 29, 2022 03:26 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.