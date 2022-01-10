MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • Life Insurance Made Simple - Season2
  • PwC_India
  • Hitachi Social Innovation
  • Finity
  • Inestmentor
  • Score Dekha Kya
  • The Challengers
  • The Packaging Doctor
  • Waterfield
  • Future Of Mobility
  • Autodesk
  • Finq
  • Mirae
  • India Inc On the Move
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
UPCOMING EVENT:Register Now! Should financial literacy be introduced at the school & college level? Register now for this engaging webinar on 11th January, 2022 @4 pm
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness

Coliving marketplace Crib raises $4,00,000 for business expansion

Headquartered in Gurugram, Crib is building a digital ecosystem aimed at redefining how landlords operate, tenants stay and market sells.

PTI
January 10, 2022 / 09:20 PM IST
Representative image.

Representative image.

Startup Crib, a marketplace for co-living segment, on Monday said it has raised $400,000 (about Rs 2.9 crore) to expand its business. The pre-seed funding round was led by Pranay Gupta (Co-founder, 91Springboard) through his AngelList syndicate 91Ventures.

The round also saw participation from BlackSoil Capital along with other angel investors. Headquartered in Gurugram, Crib is building a digital ecosystem aimed at redefining how landlords operate, tenants stay and market sells.

ALSO READ: Flying taxi startup The ePlane Company raises $5 million from Naval Ravikant, Speciale Invest, others

Through their SaaS-based marketplace model, Crib is creating a full stack solution for co-living including property management software bundled with a reseller platform. "Crib will utilise the current raise to build its engineering team, boost product development and onboard the first set of properties from Bangalore, Pune, Hyderabad, Mumbai and Delhi NCR," the company said in a statement.

Sunny Garg and Shaifali Jain are the co-founders of Crib. They successfully built the student housing brand YourShell, which was later acquired by Stanza Living.
PTI
Tags: #business expansion #Crib #Startup Funding
first published: Jan 10, 2022 09:20 pm

Must Listen

Simply Save | Missed the tax return-filing deadline? File your return before March 31

Simply Save | Missed the tax return-filing deadline? File your return before March 31

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.