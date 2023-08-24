Coforge launches generative AI platform for enterprises

Quasar operates on a fully governed framework, incorporating Process Governance, API Governance, and Model Governance (MLOps) within its foundation

Coforge will be in focus on August 24 after the mid-tier IT firm announced the launch of a new artificial intelligence platform, Quasar, which is designed to build enterprise AI capabilities

Coforge Quasar comes pre-loaded with a comprehensive set of 100+ APIs, which are readily available for integration, it said in an exchange filing. Featuring a modular and scalable architecture, the AI platform boasts an array of 100+ pre-built cognitive and generative use cases, facilitating the creation of out-of-the-box solutions, the company said.

Quasar operates on a fully governed framework, incorporating process governance, API governance and model governance (MLOps) within its foundation. Businesses can choose a cloud-based setup or an

on-premise setup with enhanced security and controls.

Management view

“AI with its cognitive and generative capabilities, possesses the remarkable ability to revolutionize every facet of an organization – customer service, operations, research, sales & marketing, finance, human resources. With Quasar, we seek to set up our clients to harness the transformative power of AI at scale, at speed, and without any limits,” CEO & Executive Director Sudhir Singh said.

“Our approach is to empower our clients to tap the power of AI for transforming their businesses.” The company would leverage its partnerships with leading US universities working together on AI research and training to bring them the best of what AI has to offer.

“We are focusing on relationships with hyperscalers and low code no-code platforms such as Salesforce, Pega, and ServiceNow. We are ramping up our training and certification programs,” Singh said.

Coforge Quasar-based solutions and accelerators are also available on the Microsoft Azure Marketplace. Coforge Quasar offers six accelerators - Quasar Document AI, Quasar Speech AI, Quasar Predict AI, Quasar Vision AI, Quasar Graph AI and Quasar Conversational AI.

John Speight, EVP & Customer Success Officer, Coforge said, “Over a hundred Gen AIbased solutions have already been deployed across 40+ customers. Quasar eBOL solution improves asset utilization and cost reduction through digitalizing, streamlining, and automating load planning and billing for freight handling.”

Coforge Graph AI had enabled a leading airline to capture analytics, highlight inefficiencies, and introduce changes to reduce the gate turnaround times for its airplanes, Speight said.