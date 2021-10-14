Coal India asks subsidiaries not to conduct e-auction for non-power use

Coal Minister Pralhad Joshi on October 13 inspected some of the mines of Coal India and directed the officials to remove constraints and work towards increasing coal despatch to thermal power plants. (Representative image)

Coal India has asked subsidiaries to refrain from conducting e-auction of coal for non-power use, CNBC-TV18 has reported, the latest move by the state-run company to shore up supplies for power plants.

If Coal India units need to liquidate slow-moving stock, they need to justify such an auction, the news channel reported. On October 12, South Eastern Coalfields (SECL) was asked to stop supply to non-power plants.

For the next two weeks or so, non-power supplies of coal will be curtailed, but not suspended, CNBC-TV18 reported.

Also read: Coal power generation capacity under outage reduces to 6 GW

Many states have raised concerns about a blackout due to a shortage of coal. Coal India accounts for over 80 percent of the total domestic coal output.

Coal Minister Pralhad Joshi on October 13 inspected some of the mines of Coal India and directed officials to remove constraints and work towards increasing coal despatch to thermal power plants.

"Visited the railway siding at the Dipka coal mine in Korba, Chhattisgarh. Inspected coal stock at the siding yard and interacted with siding in-charge and other officials," the minister said in a tweet.

(With inputs from PTI)

(This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.)