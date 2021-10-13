MARKET NEWS

English
Coal power generation capacity under outage reduces to 6 GW

PTI
October 13, 2021 / 10:01 PM IST
Representative image

Coal-based electricity generation capacity under outage (not generating) due to shortage of the dry fuel came down to 6 GW on Wednesday from 11 GW on Tuesday, the power ministry said.

Power System Operation Corporation Ltd (POSOCO) reported that the total capacity of units under outage due to low coal stocks has reduced from 11 GW on 12th October to 6 GW on 13th October, the ministry said.

Earlier in the day, Coal Minister Pralhad Joshi said cumulative coal supplies to thermal power plants crossed 2 million tonne on Tuesday and dispatch of the dry fuel is being enhanced to the plants. Various power plants in different parts of the country are grappling with fuel shortages and efforts are being made to increase fuel supplies.
Tags: #coal crisis #Coal Minister #coal supply
first published: Oct 13, 2021 10:01 pm

