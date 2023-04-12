City Union Bank Q4 Net Profit seen up 16.1% YoY to Rs. 242.7 cr: Prabhudas Lilladher

State Bank of India

Prabhudas Lilladher has come out with its fourth quarter (January - March’ 23) earnings estimates for the Banking sector. The brokerage house expects State Bank of India to report net profit at Rs. 15,477.3 crore up 69.8% year-on-year (up 9% quarter-on-quarter).

Net Interest Income (NII) is expected to increase by 29.5 percent Y-o-Y (up 6.1 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs. 40,385.8 crore, according to Prabhudas Lilladher.

Pre Provision Operating Profit (PPOP) is likely to rise by 30.4% Y-o-Y (up 1.9 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs. 25,701.8 crore.

