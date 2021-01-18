MARKET NEWS

Citi appoints Arjun Chowdhry as global consumer banking head for India

The bank informed that Chowdhry will manage all of Citi's consumer businesses including retail banking, wealth management, cards, and mortgages in India.

Moneycontrol News
January 18, 2021 / 07:15 PM IST
Arjun Chowdhry.

The Citi on January 18 announced the appointment of Arjun Chowdhry as consumer business manager (CBM), global consumer banking for India. The appointment is effective January 8, 2021.

The bank informed that Chowdhry will manage all of Citi’s consumer businesses including retail banking, wealth management, cards, and mortgages in India. Apart form this, he will be join the Asia Consumer Leadership team, ensuring alignment with global and regional priorities and attracting the right talent to build world class teams.

Chowdhry joined Citi as a Management Associate and has held diverse roles since then including consumer operations. He has worked across wealth management, Suvidha (Citi At Work), NRI and deposit products, credit cards, loans and payments.

Chowdhry holds a B.Sc. (Hons) degree from St Stephen’s College in Delhi and a PGDM (MBA) from the Indian Institute of Management (IIM), Bangalore. He will report to Citi India CEO Ashu Khullar.
TAGS: #Arjun Chowdhry #Business #Citi Bank #Global Consumer Banking
first published: Jan 18, 2021 07:15 pm

