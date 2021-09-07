China appoints new army commander to head troops along Indian border

(Representative Image: PTI)

Chinese President Xi Jinping has appointed General Wang Haijiang as the new Commander of the People's Liberation Army's Western Theatre Command, which oversees the borders with India, official media reported in Beijing.

Xi, who also heads the ruling Communist Party of China (CPC) the Central Military Commission (CMC), has promoted Wang and four other military officers to the rank of General, the highest rank for officers in active military service in China, the state-run website chinamil reported on Monday night.

The Central Military Commission (CMC) is the overall high command of the People's Liberation Army (PLA).

Gen Wang is the fourth commander to head the Western Theatre Command after the eastern Ladakh standoff began in May last year.

not yet clear what will be his new role.

Gen Xu, 59, was the third General to head the Western Command after the Ladakh tensions began in May last year. Earlier Gen Zhang Xudong was appointed on December 19 last year to head the command, replacing 65-year-old Gen Zhao Zongqi who retired from the PLA.

Gen Wang, 58, who now heads the Western Theatre Command, earlier served as the head of the Tibet military district since December 2019.

He also served in a number of positions, including Deputy Commander South Xinjiang Military District, which oversees the Ladakh region.