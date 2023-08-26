Chandrayaan 3 touchdown point to be called Shivshakti: PM Modi

Upon his arrival at the ISRO office, PM Modi warmly embraced ISRO Chief S. Somanath.

The touchdown point of Chandrayaan-3 Lander on the lunar surface will be named as ”Shivshakti point”, PM Modi said in Bengaluru.

In a momentous announcement, Prime Minister Narendra Modi revealed that the designated landing spot of Chandrayaan 3, India's third lunar mission, will bear the name 'Shivshakti'. The declaration came during his address to the dedicated ISRO personnel engaged in the project, at the ISRO Telemetry Tracking and Command Network Mission Control Complex in Bengaluru, Karnataka. Further underlining India's distinctive approach to innovation, he also proclaimed that the location where Chandrayaan 2 left its footprints will now be known as 'Tiranga'.

PM Modi emphasized the exceptional nature of this achievement, characterizing it as an emphatic testament to India's scientific prowess within the vast expanse of the universe. He remarked, "This is India, which thinks innovatively and uniquely. This is the India which goes to dark zones and illuminates the world by spreading light."

He expressed his unwavering support and connection to the ISRO team even while being abroad. "I was in South Africa and then in Greece, but my thoughts were with you (scientists)," he added.

During his visit, he received a comprehensive briefing on the Chandrayaan 3 mission from the ISRO Chief, during which different models of the project were elucidated.

Prior to his engagement at the ISRO office, PM Modi also took a moment to address the waiting crowd at the HAL airport in the city. He shared, "I could not stop myself as I was not in the country, but I decided to visit Bengaluru first and meet our scientists right after returning to India."

