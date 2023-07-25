English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsBusiness

    Chandrayaan-3 mission: ISRO successfully performs 5th orbit-raising manoeuvre

    "The next firing, the TransLunar Injection (TLI), is planned for August 1, 2023, between 12 midnight and 1 am IST,” added ISRO, which had launched the Chandrayaan-3 mission to the Moon on July 14.

    PTI
    July 25, 2023 / 03:35 PM IST
    Successful performance of fifth orbit-raising manoeuvre.

    Successful performance of fifth orbit-raising manoeuvre.

    ISRO on Tuesday successfully performed the fifth orbit-raising manoeuvre (Earth-bound perigee firing) of the Chandrayaan-3 spacecraft from the ISRO Telemetry, Tracking and Command Network (ISTRAC) here.

    "The spacecraft is expected to attain an orbit of 127609 km X 236 km. The achieved orbit will be confirmed after the observations,” the national space agency headquartered here said.

    "The next firing, the TransLunar Injection (TLI), is planned for August 1, 2023, between 12 midnight and 1 am IST,” added ISRO, which had launched the Chandrayaan-3 mission to the Moon on July 14.

    PTI
    Tags: #Chandrayaan-2 #ISRO #Moon
    first published: Jul 25, 2023 03:35 pm

    Discover the latest business news, Sensex, and Nifty updates. Obtain Personal Finance insights, tax queries, and expert opinions on Moneycontrol or download the Moneycontrol App to stay updated!