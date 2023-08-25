Chandrayaan-3: ISRO releases video of Pragyan rover's touchdown on Moon

Chandrayaan-3 made a soft landing on August 23

The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) released a video on August 25 of the moment the Chandrayaan-3 spacecraft's rover, Pragyan, ramped down from the Vikram Lander on the lunar south pole. In a series of posts on X, formerly Twitter, ISRO released the video with the caption, "... ... and here is how the Chandrayaan-3 Rover ramped down from the Lander to the Lunar surface". The rover make a soft-landing on the moon on August 23, at 6.04pm IST.

Earlier, ISRO had shared a photo of Chandrayaan-3's lander on the moon’s surface, which was clicked by Chandrayaan-2’s Orbiter High-Resolution Camera.

With the mission’s success, India became the first nation to land its spacecraft near the lunar south pole. It is only the fourth country in the history of mankind to complete a soft landing on the Moon after the US, the now -defunct Soviet Union, and China.

A day after the soft landing, ISRO had confirmed on X that all of Chandrayaan-3's systems were normal and that all activities are happening on schedule.

On August 24, President Droupadi Murmu took to X to congratulate ISRO for Pragyan's successful deployment.

"I once again congratulate the ISRO team and all fellow citizens for the successful deployment of Pragyan rover from inside the Vikram lander. Its rolling out a few hours after the landing of Vikram marked the success of yet another stage of Chandrayan 3," the president said.

"I look forward with excitement, alongside my fellow citizens and scientists to the information and analyses that Pragyan will acquire and enrich our understanding of the moon," she added.

Tata Sons chairman, and B20 Chair, N Chandrasekaran also lauded the success of India's historic mission to the Moon - Chandrayaan-3 - at the ongoing B20 summit in New Delhi. He applauded the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) for the grand success of the nation's most revolutionising lunar mission.

He said that following this, India will see the Moon in a different light. "For many Indians, the landing of Chandrayaan-3 has made the moon a symbol of achievement and not just aspiration. It shows us what we have achieved as a nation and what we are capable of achieving in the future," Chandrasekaran said.