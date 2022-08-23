English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Webinar alert | Opening Bell Masterclass by Shubham Agarwal at just 499 INR for PRO !
    you are here: HomeNewsBusiness

    Centre orders release of Rs 35.28 crore under PM Gramin Awas Yojana to Punjab

    The directions came after Punjab Rural Development Minister Kuldeep Singh Dhaliwal brought to the knowledge of Patil the pending funds under the scheme, an official release issued here said.

    PTI
    August 23, 2022 / 07:48 PM IST

    Union Minister of State for Panchayati Raj Kapil Moreshwar Patil on Tuesday ordered the release of pending amount of Rs 35.28 crore under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (Rural) to Punjab. The directions came after Punjab Rural Development Minister Kuldeep Singh Dhaliwal brought to the knowledge of Patil the pending funds under the scheme, an official release issued here said.

    Funds of many centrally-sponsored schemes related to the rural development have been withheld by the Union Panchayati Raj Ministry, Dhaliwal said. Patil ordered the release of Rs 35.28 crore for building 10,654 new houses and completing 7,293 under-construction houses in Punjab.

    The Union minister was here to attend an inaugural function of a two-day national workshop on 'Localisation of Sustainable Development Goals (LSDGs) in Panchayats. The state government's share under the 'Awas Yojana' will be Rs 25.52 crore, the release said.

    Dhaliwal also hoped that the Union government would soon release pending funds under MGNREGA and other schemes so that the overall development of the villages could be accelerated.
    PTI
    Tags: #development #funds #Punjab #Rural Development
    first published: Aug 23, 2022 07:48 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.