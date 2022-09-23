English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Open App
    Upcoming Event : Traders Conclave 2022 | India's Largest Retail Stock Investors & Traders Residential Conclave
    you are here: HomeNewsBusiness

    CBI arrests NHAI officials, Ashoka Buildcon executives in Rs 5 lakh bribery

    The arrests were followed by searches at eight locations, including the residences of the accused officials and the private executives and offices of the company.

    PTI
    September 23, 2022 / 09:23 PM IST

    Busting a major corruption racket at the Patna regional office of the National Highways Authority of India, the CBI on Friday arrested four persons, including a chief general manager and a deputy general manager, in a Rs 5 lakh bribery case, officials said.

    Chief General Manager Sadre Alam and DGM Prabhanshu Shekhar posted at the NHAI regional office were arrested by the CBI for allegedly receiving a bribe of Rs 5 lakh from executives of the Nashik-based Ashoka Buildcon Limited -- Amit Kumar Gupta and Mukul Kumar -- they said.

    The arrests were followed by searches at eight locations, including the residences of the accused officials and the private executives and offices of the company.

    During the searches, the CBI recovered Rs 70 lakh in cash, including the bribe amount, and property documents from the residential premises of Alam. Gold jewellery and biscuits worth Rs 80 lakh and Rs 6 lakh in cash were recovered from Shekhar's premises, they said. It is alleged that Alam and Shekhar were seeking the bribe from officials of Ashoka Buildcon in exchange for clearing inflated bills, manipulation of measurement books, etc.
    PTI
    Tags: #arrests #Ashoka Buildcon #bribery #CBI #National Highways Authority of India
    first published: Sep 23, 2022 09:18 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.