Cathay Pacific names Rakesh Raicar as regional general manager for South Asia, Middle-East, Africa

Cathay Pacific has appointed Rakesh Raicar as the airline’s new regional general manager for south Asia, middle-east and Africa.

"Based in Mumbai, India, Raicar would be responsible for the growth of the airline’s business and operations in the said regions," Cathay Pacific’s statement said on Tuesday.

Raicar has over 30 years of experience working with Cathay Pacific, it mentioned.

Cathay Pacific is the flag carrier of Hong Kong and it had 193 aircraft in its fleet by the end of 2021.





