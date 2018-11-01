App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessCars
Last Updated : Nov 01, 2018 07:28 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Reporter's Take | Muted sales performance of the passenger vehicle segment

Watch Moneycontrol's Stanford Masters in conversation with Swaraj Baggonkar decoding what could be the reason behind the low growth and what lies ahead for the auto industry moving into the festive season.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

The car industry reported stunted growth in sales in the last four months in October as buyers are shying away from the showrooms and bookings failed to get converted into confirmed sales.

Industry behemoths such as Maruti Suzuki India and Mahindra & Mahindra reported 0.6 percent and 3 percent volume growth, respectively in October, while Tata Motors remained the outlier recording a growth of 11 percent during the month.

Watch Moneycontrol's Stanford Masters in conversation with Swaraj Baggonkar decoding what could be the reason behind the low growth and what lies ahead for the auto industry moving into the festive season.
First Published on Nov 1, 2018 07:28 pm

tags #Diwali Sales #dussehra sales #passenger vehicle segment #Reporter’s Take #sales performance

most popular

Investor or aam aadmi, 9 movies that have stock market lessons for everyone

Investor or aam aadmi, 9 movies that have stock market lessons for everyone

Five intelligent investment tips for long-term wealth creation

Five intelligent investment tips for long-term wealth creation

Facts about Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel statue that dwarfs the world’s tallest structures

Facts about Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel statue that dwarfs the world’s tallest structures

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.