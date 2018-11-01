Reporter's Take | Muted sales performance of the passenger vehicle segment

The car industry reported stunted growth in sales in the last four months in October as buyers are shying away from the showrooms and bookings failed to get converted into confirmed sales.

Industry behemoths such as Maruti Suzuki India and Mahindra & Mahindra reported 0.6 percent and 3 percent volume growth, respectively in October, while Tata Motors remained the outlier recording a growth of 11 percent during the month.

Watch Moneycontrol's Stanford Masters in conversation with Swaraj Baggonkar decoding what could be the reason behind the low growth and what lies ahead for the auto industry moving into the festive season.