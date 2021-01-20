Canara Bank Q3 Net Profit may dip 75.9% YoY to Rs. 184.2 cr: Emkay

live bse live

nse live Volume Todays L/H More ×

Emkay has come out with its third quarter (October-December’ 20) earnings estimates for the BFSI sector. The brokerage house expects Canara Bank to report net profit at Rs. 184.2 crore down 75.9% year-on-year (down 58.6% quarter-on-quarter).

Excerpt: Net Interest Income (NII) is expected to increase by 15.3 percent Y-o-Y (down 2.9 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs. 6,116.5 crore, according to Emkay.

Pre Provision Profit (PPP) is likely to rise by 17.9% Y-o-Y (down 6.7 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs. 4,327.6 crore.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.