Cadila re-appoints Sharvil P Patel as MD for another five-year term

The company’s board based on the recommendation of the nomination and remuneration committee and subject to approval of the members of the company has approved the proposal to re-appoint Patel as the MD for a further period of five years till March 31, 2027, the drug firm said in a regulatory filing.

PTI
January 21, 2022 / 06:20 PM IST
 
 
Cadila Healthcare on Friday said it has re-appointed Sharvil P Patel as Managing Director of the company for a period of five years with effect from April 1, 2022.

The company’s board based on the recommendation of the nomination and remuneration committee and subject to approval of the members of the company has approved the proposal to re-appoint Patel as the MD for a further period of five years till March 31, 2027, the drug firm said in a regulatory filing.

The company will seek approval of members in an extraordinary general meeting, it added.
PTI
first published: Jan 21, 2022 06:20 pm

