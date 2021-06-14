MC Insider: Cabinet reshuffle candidates, crypto dilemma, privatisation fears at banks, internet IPO buzz and more

CABINET RECAST ON THE CARDS

A long list of probables is looking forward to their induction into the Union Cabinet as a reshuffle of the ministers looks imminent. We hear the frontrunners are Jyotiraditya Scindia, Sushil Modi and Sarbananda Sonowal. Scindia has long been waiting after being instrumental in bringing down the Congress government in Madhya Pradesh while Sushil Modi and Sonowal were moved out as the Deputy CM of Bihar and the CM of Assam, respectively, to give others a chance. Nitish Kumar’s JDU also desires to finally join the Cabinet with names of its senior leaders RCP Singh and Rajiv Ranjan Singh being proposed as inductions from Bihar. The Prime Minister would also want to induct a couple of names from the poll-bound states of Uttar Pradesh as well as Punjab after Harsimrat Badal of the Shiromani Akali Dal had quit as minister. The four top ministers, who are part of the CCS or Cabinet Committee On Security (which includes the home, defence, finance and corporate affairs and external affairs portfolios) may see no change. Insiders say performance of ministers will be a key factor in the reshuffle exercise as well — with the PM holding long meetings with them recently.

