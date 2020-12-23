MARKET NEWS

View More News
English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness

Cabinet approves revision in guidelines for providing DTH services; licences to be issued for 20 years

Paving the way for 100 percent foreign investment in the sector, the Union Cabinet has decided to align the cap of 49 percent FDI in the existing DTH guidelines with the extant government (DPIIT's) policy on FDl as amended from time to time.

Moneycontrol News
December 23, 2020 / 10:54 PM IST
New Delhi: Union Information and Broadcasting Minister Prakash Javadekar briefs the media on cabinet decisions at Shastri Bhawan, New Delhi. (PTI Photo/Subhav Shukla)

New Delhi: Union Information and Broadcasting Minister Prakash Javadekar briefs the media on cabinet decisions at Shastri Bhawan, New Delhi. (PTI Photo/Subhav Shukla)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led Union Cabinet on December 23 approved the revision in guidelines for obtaining licence for providing Direct-To-Home (DTH) broadcasting service in India.

As per the revised norms, the DTH licence will be issued for a period of 20 years in place of present 10 years. Further the period of Licence may be renewed by 10 years at a time, and licence fee will be collected quarterly.

Cabinet approves Rs 23,810 crore Atmanirbhar Bharat Rojgar Yojana to boost fresh hiring

"The Cabinet today decided to approve revision in guidelines for providing DTH services in the country. Now, DTH licence to be issued for 20 years, the license fee will be collected quarterly," Union Information and Broadcasting Minister Prakash Javadekar said during a press conference.

Paving the way for 100 percent foreign investment in the sector, the Union Cabinet has decided to align the cap of 49 percent foreign direct investment (FDI) in the existing DTH guidelines with the extant government (DPIIT's) policy on FDl as amended from time to time.

Close

Related stories

The commerce and industry ministry had earlier provided for 100 per cent FDI in DTH. But, due to I&B guidelines, it was restricted to 49 per cent. After today's decision, 100 per cent FDI can come in the sector, the minister said.

"DTH operators now will be permitted to operate to a maximum of 5 percent of their total channel carrying capacity as permitted platform channels. A one-time non-refundable registration fee of Rs 10,000 per PS channel shall be charged from a DTH operator," said a statement.

The government has also allowed sharing of Infrastructure between DTH operators, willing to share DTH platform and transport stream of TV channels, on voluntary basis.

The amended DTH guidelines, with longer licence period and clarity on renewals, relaxed FDI limits, etc, will ensure fair degree of stability and new investments in the DTH sector along with employment opportunities, the government said in the statement.
Moneycontrol News
TAGS: #Business #DTH services #Films Division #Narendra Modi DTH #NFDC #Prakash Javadekar
first published: Dec 23, 2020 05:25 pm

Must Listen

Coronavirus Essential | Maharashtra govt relaxes COVID-19 restrictions; Oxford vaccine may be effective against new strain, says AstraZeneca

Coronavirus Essential | Maharashtra govt relaxes COVID-19 restrictions; Oxford vaccine may be effective against new strain, says AstraZeneca

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.