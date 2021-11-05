MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Headwinds and Tailwinds
  • Sustainability 100+
  • New Horaizon
  • Finq
  • The Challengers
  • The Packaging Doctor
  • Investmentor
  • Autodesk
  • Mirae
  • Unlocking opportunities in Metal and Mining
  • India Inc On the Move
Upgrade
Moneycontrol
Moneycontrol PRO
UPCOMING EVENT:Attend Intrazon 2.0 - India's Largest Intraday Traders Online Conference. 12 Webinars at Early bird offer of just Rs.50/- per webinar exclusive for Moneycontrol Pro subscribers. Register now!
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness

Buy Sun Pharmaceutical Industries; target of Rs 965: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct is bullish on Sun Pharmaceutical Industries has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 965 in its research report dated November 03, 2021.

Broker Research
November 05, 2021 / 11:02 AM IST
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

ICICI Direct's research report on Sun Pharmaceutical Industries


Sun Pharma is world’s fourth largest specialty generic company with sales of US$3.8 billion & boasts of 43 manufacturing sites addressing segments like specialty products, branded generics, complex generics, pure generics and APIs. With a market share of 8.2%, Sun is ranked No. 1 in domestic formulations. It enjoys leadership position in 11 specialties based on prescription Revenue breakup: US formulation~ 30%, Indian branded~30%, Emerging markets~17%, RoW~14%, API & Others~6%


Outlook


We change our rating from HOLD to BUY due to more consistency on the specialty front and linear growth trajectory India formulations. We value Sun at Rs 965 i.e. 30x P/E on FY23E EPS


For all recommendations report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Read More Read More

Broker Research
Tags: #Buy #ICICI Direct #Recommendations #Sun Pharmaceutical Industries
first published: Nov 5, 2021 11:02 am

Must Listen

Simply Save | What should retail investors keep in mind when investing IPOs?

Simply Save | What should retail investors keep in mind when investing IPOs?

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.