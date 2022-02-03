MARKET NEWS

    Buy Sun Pharmaceutical Industries; target of Rs 1075: ICICI Direct

    ICICI Direct is bullish on Sun Pharmaceutical Industries has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 1075 in its research report dated February 02, 2021.

    ICICI Direct's research report on Sun Pharmaceutical Industries


    Sun is the world’s fourth largest specialty generic company with sales of US$3.8 billion and boasts of 43 manufacturing sites addressing segments like specialty products, branded generics, complex generics, pure generics and APIs. With a market share of 8.2%, Sun is ranked No. 1 in domestic formulations. It enjoys leadership position in 11 specialties based on prescription Revenue breakup: US formulation~30%, Indian branded~30%, Emerging markets~17%, RoW~14%, API & Others~6%


    Outlook


    Maintain BUY on the back of consistent traction on the specialty front, linear growth in India formulations besides calibrated approach in generics Valued at Rs 1075 i.e. 28x P/E on FY24E EPS of Rs 38.3


    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

