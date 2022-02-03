Buy Sun Pharmaceutical Industries; target of Rs 1075: ICICI Direct

live bse live

ICICI Direct's research report on Sun Pharmaceutical Industries

Sun is the world’s fourth largest specialty generic company with sales of US$3.8 billion and boasts of 43 manufacturing sites addressing segments like specialty products, branded generics, complex generics, pure generics and APIs. With a market share of 8.2%, Sun is ranked No. 1 in domestic formulations. It enjoys leadership position in 11 specialties based on prescription Revenue breakup: US formulation~30%, Indian branded~30%, Emerging markets~17%, RoW~14%, API & Others~6%

Outlook

Maintain BUY on the back of consistent traction on the specialty front, linear growth in India formulations besides calibrated approach in generics Valued at Rs 1075 i.e. 28x P/E on FY24E EPS of Rs 38.3

