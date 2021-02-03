MARKET NEWS

Buy Shriram Transport Finance; target of Rs 1575: Motilal Oswal

Motilal Oswal is bullish on Shriram Transport Finance has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 1575 in its research report dated January 29, 2021.

Motilal Oswal's research report on Shriram Transport Finance


SHTF’s PAT declined 17% YoY to INR7.3b (8% miss) in 3QFY21. In 9MFY21, NII and PPOP were largely flat on a YoY basis, while PAT declined 24% due to elevated credit costs. n We increase our FY22E/FY23E EPS estimate by ~7%/~5% to factor in higher AUM and lower opex. Our FY21E/FY22E/FY23E credit cost estimate stands at 2.8%/2.4%/2.5%. Buy with a TP of INR1,575/share at 1.4x FY23E P/BV.


Outlook


We upgrade our FY22E/FY23E EPS estimates by ~7%/~5% on the back of better loan book growth and lower opex. Maintain Buy with a TP of INR1,575 per share at 1.4x P/BV (FY23E).


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

