Buy Shriram City Union Finance; target of Rs 1400: Motilal Oswal

Motilal Oswal is bullish on Shriram City Union Finance has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 1400 in its research report dated January 31, 2021.

February 04, 2021 / 05:37 PM IST
 
 
Motilal Oswal's research report on Shriram City Union Finance


SCUF posted 3QFY21 PAT of INR2.8b (-6% YoY; 45% beat). While NII stood at INR8.8b (in line), lower-than-expected credit costs (INR1.8b v/s our estimate of INR3b) led to the beat. Total 3QFY21 credit costs include INR5.9b worth of COVID-19 provisions. n The quarter was characterized by a healthy pickup in disbursements and strong performance on asset quality.


Outlook


We increase our FY22E/FY23E EPS estimates by 7-10% to factor in stronger growth and normalized credit costs. Maintain Buy with a TP of INR1,400/share (0.9x FY23E BVPS).


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

TAGS: #Buy #Motilal Oswal #Recommendations #Shriram City Union Finance
first published: Feb 4, 2021 05:37 pm

