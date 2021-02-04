Buy Shriram City Union Finance; target of Rs 1400: Motilal Oswal

live bse live

nse live Volume Todays L/H More ×

Motilal Oswal's research report on Shriram City Union Finance

SCUF posted 3QFY21 PAT of INR2.8b (-6% YoY; 45% beat). While NII stood at INR8.8b (in line), lower-than-expected credit costs (INR1.8b v/s our estimate of INR3b) led to the beat. Total 3QFY21 credit costs include INR5.9b worth of COVID-19 provisions. n The quarter was characterized by a healthy pickup in disbursements and strong performance on asset quality.

Outlook

We increase our FY22E/FY23E EPS estimates by 7-10% to factor in stronger growth and normalized credit costs. Maintain Buy with a TP of INR1,400/share (0.9x FY23E BVPS).

For all recommendations report, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.