MARKET NEWS

View More News
English
Specials
LIC

Presents

Moneycontrol

Budget 2021

Associate Partners:

  • SMC
  • Samsung
  • Volvo
LIC

Presents

Moneycontrol

Budget 2021

Associate Partners:

  • SMCSamsungVolvo
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness

Buy Shree Cement; target of Rs 27000: Sharekhan

Sharekhan is bullish on Shree Cement has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 27000 in its research report dated January 29, 2021.

Broker Research
February 09, 2021 / 10:52 PM IST
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Sharekhan's research report on Shree Cement


In Q3FY2021, Shree Cement reported strong beat on operational profitability and net earnings while net revenues broadly remained in-line with estimates. We expect strong demand to continue for its key regional markets viz. North and East. Expect cement prices to increase in busy season led by higher demand and increased key input costs. Capacity expansion plans to reach 57MTPA over three years and 80MTPA over six-seven years would provide sustainable long term growth.


Outlook


We retain our Buy rating on Shree Cement Limited (Shree Cement) with an unchanged PT of Rs. 27,000, as we expect it to report industry leading growth led by rising capacity utlisation.


For all recommendations report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Broker Research
TAGS: #Buy #Recommendations #Sharekhan #Shree Cement
first published: Feb 9, 2021 10:52 pm

Must Listen

Coronavirus Essential | India orders 14.5 million doses as campaign expands; Wuhan lab leak hypothesis highly unlikely, says WHO

Coronavirus Essential | India orders 14.5 million doses as campaign expands; Wuhan lab leak hypothesis highly unlikely, says WHO

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.