Buy PVR; target of Rs 1900: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct's research report on PVR

PVR Ltd is the market leader in terms of multiplex screen count in India. Currently, it operates 855 screens in 178 cinemas in 72 cities in India and Sri Lanka with an aggregate seating capacity of ~1.81 lakhs seats. With leadership in high realisation key markets of Maharashtra/NCR, it enjoys superior ATP, SPH and advertisement compared to peers

Outlook

We maintain BUY rating on the company We value PVR at Rs 1900 i.e. 15x FY23E EV/EBITDA

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

