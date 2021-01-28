MARKET NEWS

Buy Multi Commodity Exchange;target of Rs 2000: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct is bullish on Multi Commodity Exchange has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 2000 in its research report dated January 24, 2021.

January 28, 2021 / 05:00 PM IST
 
 
ICICI Direct's research report on Multi Commodity Exchange


MCX reported slight moderation in ADTO (Average Daily Turnover) attributable to upfront margin requirement impacting volume. Operational performance remained healthy led by steady revenue and controlled opex. Decent growth in other income and utilization of MAT credit resulted in strong earnings growth. ADTO in commodity futures on the exchange increased by 4% to Rs32,181 crore in Q3FY21, however, a 15% moderation was witnessed sequentially attributable to decline in gold price and kicking in regulatory requirement of upfront margin. Option ADTO remained steady at Rs 860 crore in 9MFY21. Newly launched bullion index futures ADTO has been at Rs 270 crore, while metal index ADTO was reported at ~Rs 50 crore (data pertaining till 20 Jan 2021). Markets share in commodity futures space has remained strong at 96.48% in Q3FY21. Number of unique customers continued to remain steady at 51.5 lakh and authorised person count stood at 56193.


Outlook


We maintain our target at Rs 2000, valuing the stock at ~37x FY23E core earnings and adding net cash after deducting SGF. Maintain BUY.


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

TAGS: #Buy #ICICI Direct #Multi Commodity Exchange #Recommendations
first published: Jan 28, 2021 05:00 pm

