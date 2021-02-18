MARKET NEWS

View More News
English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Webinar :Join the Tech Talk Roundtable with Adobe on Feb 19, 11:30am and learn how digitisation can boost your business’ growth. Register Now!
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness

Buy IndusInd Bank; target of Rs 1340: Sharekhan

Sharekhan is bullish on IndusInd Bank has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 1340 in its research report dated February 16, 2021.

Broker Research
February 18, 2021 / 03:11 PM IST
buy_27632668

buy_27632668

 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Sharekhan's research report on IndusInd Bank


IndusInd Bank has a strong asset quality position (with front-loaded provisions) that has led to an improved balance sheet; healthy capitalisation makes it well-placed to capture growth in FY22E and FY23E. Collections efficiency (CE) has been recovering; overall vehicle collection efficiency was at 96.9% and MFI CE was at 94.4%, which is encouraging. IIB has total provisions at 188% of GNPAs and 111% of proforma GNPA are a cushion in the present environment.


Outlook


At 1.8x/1.6x its FY2022E/FY2023E BVPS, we maintain a Buy rating on stock with a revised PT of Rs. 1,340.


For all recommendations report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Broker Research
TAGS: #Buy #IndusInd Bank #Recommendations #Sharekhan
first published: Feb 18, 2021 03:11 pm

Must Listen

Simply Save | How NRIs should work their financial plan when they return to India

Simply Save | How NRIs should work their financial plan when they return to India

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.