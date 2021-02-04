MARKET NEWS

Buy Granules India; target of Rs 460: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct is bullish on Granules India has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 460 in its research report dated January 29, 2021.

Broker Research
February 04, 2021 / 05:22 PM IST
ICICI Direct's research report on Granules India


Revenues grew 20% YoY to Rs 845 crore driven by new launches and higher market share of existing products across segments. Formulations grew 11% YoY to Rs 422 crore, API grew 20% to Rs 252 crore and PFI grew 48% to Rs 171 crore. EBITDA margins improved 187 bps YoY to 25.1% due to change in product mix and higher operational efficiency. EBITDA grew 29.7% YoY to Rs 212 crore. Adjusted PAT grew 52.8% YoY to Rs 147 crore. Delta vis-a-vis EBITDA was due to higher other income (one-time Rs 13.4 crore stimulus money received by US subsidiary).


Outlook


We maintain BUY and target price of Rs 460, unchanged, at 15x of FY23E EPS of Rs 30.6).


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Broker Research
TAGS: #Buy #Granules India #ICICI Direct #Recommendations
first published: Feb 4, 2021 05:22 pm

Macro Minutes | Economist Rathin Roy decodes the Union Budget 2021 for Moneycontrol

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.