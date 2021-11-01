MARKET NEWS

Buy Dalmia Bharat Sugar; target of Rs 610: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct is bullish on Dalmia Bharat Sugar has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 610 in its research report dated October 31, 2021.

November 01, 2021 / 06:28 PM IST
 
 
ICICI Direct's research report on Dalmia Bharat Sugar


Dalmia Bharat Sugar (DBS) is only sugar company present in UP as well as in Maharashtra. The company has sugar crushing capacity of 35500 TCD (6 lakh tonnes pa), distillery capacity of 300 KLD (8.5 crore litre pa), co-generation capacity of 102 MW & wind power of 16.5 MW (total 30 crore units saleable power). The company is expanding its sugarcane & molasses and grain based annual distillery capacity from current 8.5 crore litre to 21 crore litre, which would be completed in a phased manner by December 2022


Outlook


We maintain our BUY rating on the stock We value the stock at Rs 610, ascribing a multiple of 14x FY23 earnings


For all recommendations report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Broker Research
first published: Nov 1, 2021 06:28 pm

