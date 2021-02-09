MARKET NEWS

View More News
English
Specials
LIC

Presents

Moneycontrol

Budget 2021

Associate Partners:

  • SMC
  • Samsung
  • Volvo
LIC

Presents

Moneycontrol

Budget 2021

Associate Partners:

  • SMCSamsungVolvo
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness

Buy Carborundum Universal; target of Rs 540: Sharekhan

Sharekhan is bullish on Carborundum Universal has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 540 in its research report dated February 03, 2021.

Broker Research
February 09, 2021 / 10:48 PM IST
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Sharekhan's research report on Carborundum Universal


Q3FY2021 performance remained strong on all parameters (better than estimates), led by improving business sentiment and strong demand across segments. Strong domestic operations led by core user industries along with improving overseas operations aided by capacity expansion, success of new products, and being an alternative global supplier are likely to aid domestic and exports growth. Strong balance sheet, healthy return ratios and consistent dividend paying record are key salient features.


Outlook


We retain Buy on Carborundum Universal Limited (CUMI) with a revised PT of Rs. 540, considering its reasonable valuations and healthy earnings growth profile.


For all recommendations report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Broker Research
TAGS: #Buy #Carborundum Universal #Recommendations #Sharekhan
first published: Feb 9, 2021 10:48 pm

Must Listen

Coronavirus Essential | India orders 14.5 million doses as campaign expands; Wuhan lab leak hypothesis highly unlikely, says WHO

Coronavirus Essential | India orders 14.5 million doses as campaign expands; Wuhan lab leak hypothesis highly unlikely, says WHO

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.