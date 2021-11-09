Buy Bata India; target of Rs 2380: ICICI Direct

live bse live

ICICI Direct's research report on Bata India

Bata India is a major player in the Indian footwear market with a presence across men’s, women’s and kid’s footwear segment. It has a pan-India presence with the largest network of retail stores in the footwear industry with 1500+ stores. Bata has a vision to open 500 franchise stores by 2023. It has a robust b/s with healthy cash and bank balance worth rS 865+ crore (as on H1FY22), negative working capital cycle, generating RoCE of 23%

Outlook

We maintain BUY recommendation on the stock and value Bata at rS 2380 i.e. 50x FY24E EPS

