Buy Bajaj Finserv, target Rs 6700: Sameet Chavan

Sameet Chavan

Bajaj Finserv has been enjoying a multi-year bull run for the last four years. There has been no major correction seen in this course of action, which is quite remarkable.

We can witness a series of breakouts in the ongoing bull run. More importantly, most of the breakouts are accompanied by a substantial rise in volumes, indicating strong buying interest at all-time highs as well.

We recommend buying on a minor dip towards Rs 6,000 for a near-term target of Rs 6,700. Traders can keep their stop loss below Rs 5,715.

The author is Chief Analyst, Technicals, and Derivatives at Angel Broking.