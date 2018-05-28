App
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
May 28, 2018 12:17 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy Bajaj Finserv, target Rs 6700: Sameet Chavan

"We recommend buying on a minor dip towards Rs 6,000 for a near-term target of Rs 6,700. Traders can keep their stop loss below Rs 5,715," says Sameet Chavan of Angel Broking.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
 
 
Sameet Chavan

Bajaj Finserv has been enjoying a multi-year bull run for the last four years. There has been no major correction seen in this course of action, which is quite remarkable.

We can witness a series of breakouts in the ongoing bull run. More importantly, most of the breakouts are accompanied by a substantial rise in volumes, indicating strong buying interest at all-time highs as well.

We recommend buying on a minor dip towards Rs 6,000 for a near-term target of Rs 6,700. Traders can keep their stop loss below Rs 5,715.

Disclaimer: The author is Chief Analyst, Technicals, and Derivatives at Angel Broking. The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on moneycontrol.com are their own and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

