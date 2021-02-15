MARKET NEWS

Buy Aster DM Healthcare; target of Rs 210: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct is bullish on Aster DM Healthcare has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 210 in its research report dated February 10, 2021.

February 15, 2021 / 06:59 PM IST
 
 
ICICI Direct's research report on Aster DM Healthcare


Q3 revenues stayed flat QoQ at Rs 2259 crore (still down 2.7% YoY) vs. Rs 2268 crore in the last quarter. India revenues grew 10.8% QoQ (up 6.7% YoY) to Rs 460 crore. However, GCC revenues de-grew 3.4% QoQ (down 4.6% YoY) to Rs 1866 crore. EBITDA margins expanded 257 bps QoQ to 14.5% due to lower other expenditure. Subsequent EBITDA grew 21.0% QoQ to Rs 328 crore. PAT came in at Rs 92 crore, which is ~2.8x of last quarter.


Outlook


We envisage favourable risk-reward matrix and maintain BUY rating with a target price of Rs 210 on SOTP basis (vs. earlier Rs 170).


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

TAGS: #Aster DM Healthcare #Buy #ICICI Direct #Recommendations
first published: Feb 15, 2021 06:59 pm

