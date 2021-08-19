Buy Aster DM Healthcare; target of Rs 200: ICICI Direct

live bse live

ICICI Direct's research report on Aster DM Healthcare

Aster operates in segments like hospitals, clinics, retail pharmacies and provide healthcare services to patients across economic segments in several GCC states through various brands such as Aster, Medcare and Access. Its network consists of 13 hospitals, 106 clinics & 223 retail pharmacies in the GCC states;14 hospitals & 9 clinics in India; total bed capacity: 4907 Revenue breakup: hospitals:54%, pharmacies:23%, clinics:23% with GCC & India contributing 81% & 19% of revenue, respectively

Outlook

We maintain BUY on the stock We value Aster DM at an SOTP of Rs 200.

