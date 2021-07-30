MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
Upcoming Webinar:Prashant Shah explains ‘Irrelevance of Bull & Bear Markets for Success in Technical Analysis’. Register For Free!
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness

Buy Ambuja Cement; target of Rs 460: Prabhudas Lilladher

Prabhudas Lilladher is bullish on Ambuja Cement has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 460 in its research report dated July 25, 2021.

Broker Research
July 30, 2021 / 11:46 AM IST
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Prabhudas Lilladher's research report on Ambuja Cement


Ambuja Cement (ACEM) delivered strong beat on both our and consensus estimates (CE) for the sixth consecutive quarter. EBITDA grew 61% YoY (down mere 2% QoQ despite 11% fall in volumes) at Rs9.6bn with a beat of 8%/23% on our/CE. Lower than expected costs drove the beat. Operations show massive turnaround over last one year, way above our expectation. We credit entire of the revival to the new leadership.


Outlook


We reiterate BUY rating with revised TP of Rs460 (earlier Rs405), EV/EBITDA of 14.5x (earlier 13.5x) CY22e.


For all recommendations report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Read More Read More

Broker Research
Tags: #Ambuja Cement #Buy #Prabhudas Lilladher #Recommendations
first published: Jul 30, 2021 11:46 am

Must Listen

D-Street Talk: This PMS fund manager managing Rs 1150 cr see FII money moving to India post China crackdown but not immediately

D-Street Talk: This PMS fund manager managing Rs 1150 cr see FII money moving to India post China crackdown but not immediately

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.