Buy Alicon Castalloy; target of Rs 500: Sharekhan

Sharekhan is bullish on Alicon Castalloy has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 500 in its research report dated February 02, 2021.

February 08, 2021 / 03:48 PM IST
 
 
Sharekhan's research report on Alicon Castalloy


Alicon reported better-than-expected Q3FY2021 results consolidated net profit growing by 35.7% y-o-y and 116.8% q-o-q driven by solid demand growth. We expect Alicon’s business to turnaround in FY2022E by registering PAT of Rs 24 crore versus a loss of Rs 8 crore in FY2021E. We expect a solid growth of 114% in FY23E, driven by revenue CAGR of 29% during FY2021E-23E and a 370 bps EBITDA margin expansion. The stock trades attractively at P/E multiple of 10.9x and EV/EBITDA multiple of 5.5x its FY2023E estimates.


Outlook


We recommend Buy rating on Alicon Castalloy Limited (Alicon) with a PT of Rs. 500, factoring its long-term average multiple on a strong traction in business outlook and an upgrade in earnings estimates.


For all recommendations report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

first published: Feb 8, 2021 03:48 pm

